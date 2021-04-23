Left Menu

India's Covid graph may peak at 33-35 lakh active cases by May 15: IIT scientists  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:19 IST
India's Covid graph may peak at 33-35 lakh active cases by May 15: IIT scientists  
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh total 'active' cases and decline steeply by the end of May, according to a mathematical module devised by IIT scientists. On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 3,32,730 (3.32 lakh) COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities with 24,28,616 (24.28 lakh) active cases.

In predicting that the active cases would go up by about 10 lakh by mid-May before sliding, scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and Hyderabad applied the 'Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive), and Removed Approach' (SUTRA) model.

The scientists also said Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana may see a high of new cases by April 25-30, while Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh might already have reached their peak in new cases.

"We have found that there is a reasonable chance that the active cases in India could peak sometime between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh cases. It is a sharp slope, but on the way down, it would likely be equally sharp, coming down very fast and by end of May may see a dramatic reduction," Manindra Agrawal, professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, told PTI. The scientists in the as yet unpublished study said there are several novel features in the SUTRA model. Whereas previous papers divided the patient population into asymptomatic and Infected, the new model also accounts for the fact that some fraction of asymptomatic patients could also be detected due to contact tracing and other such protocols.

Earlier this month, the mathematical modeling approach predicted that active infections in the country would peak by April 15 but this didn't come true.

"The parameters in our model for the current phase are continuously drifting. So it is hard to get their value right," said Agrawal.

"Even a little bit of change each day causes the peak numbers to change by several thousand," he explained. The IIT Kanpur professor added that the SUTRA model's prediction of the new peak is sensitive to the daily new infections data.

Agrawal noted that the model uses three main parameters to predict the course of the pandemic.

"The first is called beta, or contact rate, which measures how many people an infected person infects per day. It is related to the R0 value, which is the number of people an infected person spreads the virus to over the course of their infection," Agrawal explained.

The other two parameters are 'reach', which is a measure of the exposure level of the population to the pandemic, and 'epsilon' which is the ratio of detected and undetected cases.

There are other mathematical modules as well.

Independent calculations by Gautam Menon and his team at Ashoka University in Haryana have predicted that the peak of the ongoing wave of infections could be between mid-April and mid-May.

Menon also cautioned that such projections of COVID-19 cases should really be trusted only in the short term.

"Any excessively precise prediction, of a peak within just a five-day window, would ignore the many uncertainties associated with the inputs to any such calculation," Menon, who was not involved in the modeling, had told PTI earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45; Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35.

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45 Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35....

Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

Thousands of people gathered in the main square in Chads capital NDjamena on Friday for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.Mourners include...

JIPMER to suspend elective OPD services from April 26 amid rise in COVID cases

All elective OPD services will be temporarily suspended in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research JIPMER from Monday in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry. The admissions to the hospital f...

Singapore PM to attend ASEAN meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the meeting of leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN countries in Jakarta on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.The ASEAN Leaders will discuss the situat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021