Aakashs book Climate Change Explained for one and all will help everyone better understand the relationship between nature and humans and help live in harmony with it, said Ishita Khanna, founder, Spiti Ecosphere.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:26 IST
New e-book explores impact of climate change
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

A new e-book explains the impact of climate change and aims to motivate readers to reduce its outcome with the help of simple sustainable solutions.

''Climate Change Explained - for one and all'', released on Thursday on the occasion of Earth Day, is written by climate activist-author Aakash Ranison. A mix of facts, data, and information about climate change, it picks topics like ''Greenhouse effect, global warming, Carbon footprint'' and talks about their effects on earth in the near future.

''Today, people might know the term 'Climate Change' but they don't really know how we humans are causing it and what we can do to stop it. With my book 'Climate Change Explained - for one and all' this is the gap I am trying to fill,'' said the 26-year-old author.

''My journey of sustainability has been about spreading awareness about climate change and with this project supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13, I hope I can make a difference and we all get to learn about how our daily habits are leaving an impact on climate change'', he added.

According to the research conducted by his team for the book, India ranks fifth in the Global Climate Risk Index 2020, and the risk factor for the country is increasing every year through rising temperature, increase in sea level around Mumbai, forest fires, and plastic waste generation.

The profit made from these platforms will be donated to Spiti Ecosphere -- a social enterprise that focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods through conservation and development of economies.

''We no longer can ignore human activities' impact on nature. We must make sustainable changes in our lifestyle. Aakash's book 'Climate Change Explained for one and all' will help everyone better understand the relationship between nature and humans and help live in harmony with it,'' said Ishita Khanna, founder, Spiti Ecosphere.

''Climate Change Explained - for one and all'', exclusively available for free on climateaction.aakashranison.com, will also be available on Amazon, iBook and Google Books at the cost of Rs 20 from May 10.

