Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to 2030-end

Syngene International on Monday said it has extended its research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to the end of 2030.

The collaboration has been extended through the end of 2030 and will expand the breadth of drug discovery research conducted in the coming years, Syngene International said in a statement.

The extension envisions a 40 percent increase in the number of scientists and the addition of a new 50,000 sq ft dedicated laboratory space, it added.

''For more than twenty years we have considered our work with Bristol Myers Squibb to set the benchmark for integrated research collaborations and are delighted with our joint commitment to extend this collaboration until at least the end of the decade, as well as expand our focus to new areas of science,'' Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb's collaboration dates back to 1998. About 500 Syngene scientists currently work in the Biocon BMS Research and Development Center (BBRC) on discovery and development projects as part of Bristol Myers Squibb's global research team.

''We greatly value our collaboration with Syngene International and are proud to extend and expand our work together. The dedicated facilities and scientific team at Syngene play an important role in helping us realize our vision to transform patients' lives through science,'' Bristol Myers Squibb, Small Molecule Drug Discovery Senior VP Gregory Vite said.

