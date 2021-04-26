Left Menu

Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to 2030-end

The dedicated facilities and scientific team at Syngene play an important role in helping us realize our vision to transform patients' lives through science, Bristol Myers Squibb, Small Molecule Drug Discovery Senior VP Gregory Vite said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:45 IST
Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to 2030-end
Representative image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Syngene International on Monday said it has extended its research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to the end of 2030.

The collaboration has been extended through the end of 2030 and will expand the breadth of drug discovery research conducted in the coming years, Syngene International said in a statement.

The extension envisions a 40 percent increase in the number of scientists and the addition of a new 50,000 sq ft dedicated laboratory space, it added.

''For more than twenty years we have considered our work with Bristol Myers Squibb to set the benchmark for integrated research collaborations and are delighted with our joint commitment to extend this collaboration until at least the end of the decade, as well as expand our focus to new areas of science,'' Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb's collaboration dates back to 1998. About 500 Syngene scientists currently work in the Biocon BMS Research and Development Center (BBRC) on discovery and development projects as part of Bristol Myers Squibb's global research team.

''We greatly value our collaboration with Syngene International and are proud to extend and expand our work together. The dedicated facilities and scientific team at Syngene play an important role in helping us realize our vision to transform patients' lives through science,'' Bristol Myers Squibb, Small Molecule Drug Discovery Senior VP Gregory Vite said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with ...

All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic-stricken patients and the government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monda...

COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections.Hedge funds and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021