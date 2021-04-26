Left Menu

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi receives 64 refilled oxygen cylinders: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:40 IST
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi receives 64 refilled oxygen cylinders: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, which are used while transporting critically ill COVID patients, after waiting for three days, officials said.

Earlier, hospital sources had said that it was on beg and borrow mode.

The SGRH has just received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, an official of the hospital said at 4.20 pm.

The hospital had also received 10 tonnes of liquid oxygen around 11.40 am.

In the morning, the medical facility said it had 4,000 cubic meters of oxygen left which would last for eight hours.

The hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used while moving extremely sick COVID patients in case of an emergency which is happening quite frequently now, an official said.

''All the cylinders were sent three days ago to different locations for an emergency refill. For the last three days our staff is camping there but to no avail,'' he had said.

The official added the elite hospital was in ''beg and borrow'' mode.

''The hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to empty quickly,'' a source had said, adding that it was getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic meters of liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic meters per day.

By 11.40 am, a tanker with 10 tonnes of oxygen was sent from the Jindal Steel plant in Rourkela by industrialist Naveen Jindal for the hospital, it said.

The vehicle took more than 48 hours to reach the hospital.

It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its ''sickest'' patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with ...

All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic-stricken patients and the government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monda...

COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections.Hedge funds and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021