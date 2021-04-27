IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli b Avesh Khan 12 Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17 Rajat Patidar c Steven Smith b Axar 31 Glenn Maxwell c Steven Smith b A Mishra 25 AB de Villiers not out 75 Washington Sundar c and b Rabada 6 Daniel Sams not out 3 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-60, 4-114, 5-139.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 4-1-26-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-38-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-24-1, Amit Mishra 3-0-27-1, Axar Patel 4-0-33-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-23-0. More PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)