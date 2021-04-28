Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:05 IST
The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.
The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
The mercury rose to 44.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh and Narela, and 44 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weatherman said partly cloudy weather, gusty winds and light rain is expected in the city on Saturday.
The maximum temperature is expected to dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Sunday.
