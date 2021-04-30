Odd News Roundup: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal. "Oh...here we go!," the 42-year-old said anxiously as he gathered enough courage to step onto the see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-meter-long (1693-ft) bridge alongside his equally jittery partner and a tour guide.

