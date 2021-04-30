Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO to develop COVID care centres in Mumbai, Panvel

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Town planning agency CIDCO will set up COVID care centres in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to tackle a surge in cases, an official said on Friday.

The state-run City and Industrial Development Corporation said the Kanjurmarg facility will have 2,000 beds, comprising 1,400 oxygenated, 400 non-oxygenated and 200 ICU beds, and the one at Kalamboli will have 800 beds, of which 690 will be oxygenated and 110 would be ICU beds.

CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the facilities at Kanjurmarg and Kalamboli will be handed over to Brihanmumbai and Panvel municipal corporations respectively once they are completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

