Marginal drop in Delhi's maximum temperature

Delhi's maximum temperature dipped slightly on Friday, but remained a notch above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The mercury had breached the 44 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi over the last two days.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in the city on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)