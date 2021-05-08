Left Menu

India will continue to play positive role in deepening shared understanding of Arctic: Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo/PIB) Image Credit: ANI

India will continue to play a positive role in deepening shared understanding of the Arctic through observation, research, capacity building and international cooperation, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Participating in the third Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM), he also proposed that India can be given the opportunity to host the next or a future ASM.

During the meeting, the earth sciences ministry also shared its plans to contribute observing systems in the Arctic, both on-site and by remote sensing.

It said India will deploy open ocean mooring in the Arctic for long-term monitoring of upper ocean variables and marine meteorological parameters.

''India would continue to play a positive role in deepening shared understanding of the Arctic through observation, research, capacity building, as well in promoting sustainable development of the region through international cooperation,'' Vardhan said.

The ministry in a statement said that the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite mission, in collaboration with the US, is underway.

The mission aims to conduct global measurements of the cause and consequences of land surface changes using advanced radar imaging, it said, adding that India's contributions to the Sustained Arctic Observational Network will continue.

The first ASM was held in the US in 2016 and the second in Germany in 2018. The third ASM is being jointly organised by Iceland and Japan and is to be held in Asia. The meeting is designed to provide opportunities to various stakeholders, including academia, indigenous communities, governments and policymakers, to enhance collective understanding of the Arctic region, and emphasise and engage in constant monitoring, and strengthen observations, the ministry said.

The theme for this ASM is 'Knowledge for the Sustainable Arctic'. The Arctic is warming and its ice melting are global concerns as they play a pivotal role in regulating climate, sea levels, and maintaining biodiversity, it said.

Moreover, there is growing evidence of a connection between the Arctic and the Indian Ocean, which modulates the Indian monsoon, the ministry said. Hence, improving the understanding of physical processes and quantifying the impact of Arctic ice melt on the Indian summer monsoon is very important, it said. Since 2013, India enjoys 'Observer' status in the Arctic Council with 12 other countries (Japan, China, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Netherlands, Singapore, and South Korea).

The Arctic Council is a high-level intergovernmental forum to promote cooperation, coordination, and interaction towards sustainable development and environmental protection in the Arctic.

As part of the Arctic Council, India contributes to the international deliberations to develop effective cooperative partnerships towards a safe, stable, and secure region, the ministry said. India's engagement with the Arctic dates back to 1920 with the signing of the Svalbard Treaty in Paris.

Since July 2008, India has had a permanent research station in the Arctic called Himadari at NyAlesund, Svalbard Area in Norway. It has also deployed a multi-sensor moored observatory called IndARC in the Kongsfjorden fjord since July 2014.

The research in the Arctic region from India is coordinated, conducted, and promoted by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

