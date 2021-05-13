Left Menu

Zimbabwe re-introduces rhinos in Gonarezhou park after three decades

Zimbabwe is re-introducing rhinos to its second biggest wildlife park Gonarezhou in the south of the country, the first time that the sanctuary will be home to the species in 30 years, the parks authority said on Thursday.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:51 IST
Zimbabwe re-introduces rhinos in Gonarezhou park after three decades
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe is re-introducing rhinos to its second-biggest wildlife park Gonarezhou in the south of the country, the first time that the sanctuary will be home to the species in 30 years, the parks authority said on Thursday. Gonarezhou, which means 'home of the elephant' in the Shona language, is part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park with South Africa's Kruger National Park and Mozambique's Limpopo National Park.

Tinashe Farawo, the spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said black and white rhino would be introduced in Gonarezhou soon. Zimbabwe now has about 1,000 rhinos after poaching decimated its numbers three decades ago, Farawo said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter that the re-introduction of rhinos in Gonarezhou was "truly a momentous conservation achievement." The rhino is targeted by poachers and its horns, sold mostly in Asia, are believed to treat issues from cancer to clearing toxins and curing hangovers.

Farawo would not say how many rhinos would be reintroduced to Gonarezhou. Zimbabwe has the fourth-largest population after South Africa, Namibia and Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...

Approvals for expansion of Maithan Alloys pending, project getting delayed

The greenfield expansion project of city-based manganese alloy producer Maithan Alloys Limited at Bankura in West Bengal is on hold due to a lack of statutory approvals from both the Centre and the state, a senior company official said on T...

Pakistan: LDA employees stage protest, demand 17-month outstanding salaries

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021