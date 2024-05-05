Train Engine Detaches from Coaches in Punjab, Disrupting Travel to Jammu

The locomotive of a Jammu-bound train detached from its coaches in Sirhind in Punjab on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred after the train departed from the Sirhind railway station and the locomotive travelled for three kilometres without its coaches, they said. Keymen, working on section of the Delhi-Katra railway route, alerted the locomotives driver, the officials said. They said its seems that the detachment happened due to loose coupling. The locomotive returned, coaches were attached and the train left for its onward journey, the officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railway, Naveen Kumar said the incident would be investigated.

