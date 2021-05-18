Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to Maha, Guj, Raj CMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:57 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to Maha, Guj, Raj CMs

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan and took stock of the situation in their states after the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae, official sources said.

They said the minister talked to the CMs over the telephone and extended support of the Union government in aiding and mitigating challenges that arose in the aftermath of the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' battering the costal areas on the country's western shore along the Arabian Sea.

Home Ministry officials said Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

They said that while Rajasthan did not face the direct brunt of the cyclone, a number of districts were stated to have witnessed rains and strong wings as an after effect of the furious sea storm. The landfall process of the eye of Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A documentary on hockey legend Dhyan Chand

A docudrama on the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the making.Producer and enterpreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan ...

Uzbekistan emerging as preferred cotton supplier as buyers turn away from China due to forced labour concerns

Despite ranking second globally in cotton production, China has come under immense international pressure, with critics accusing it of labour abuses in Xinjiang, prompting buyers to look elsewhere for cotton supplies to avoid the political ...

FOCUS-Greece banks on tourists for bad loan relief

Rhodes ferry operator Paris Kakas cannot afford another summer lost to the pandemic if he is ever to repay the millions of euros he owes When the bank comes asking, we say sorry. His anxious wait for tourists to return highlights a crucial ...

BRIEF-Oman's OQ says will develop one of world's biggest green fuels projects

OMANS OQ SAYS WILL DEVELOP ONE OF THE BIGGEST GREEN FUELS PROJECTS IN THE WORLD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERCONTINENTAL ENERGY AND ENERTECH HOLDING - TWITTER PROJECT WILL HAVE 25 GIGAWATT CAPACITY PROJECT WILL PRODUCE MILLION OF TONNESYEAR O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021