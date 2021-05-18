Maha: Cyclone snaps power of 18.43 lakh consumers in 2 coastal districts

Maha: Cyclone snaps power of 18.43 lakh consumers in 2 coastal districtsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:17 IST
Cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una on Monday night after passing close to the Konkan coast in Maharashtra, disrupted the power supply of 18.43 lakh consumers in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, an official release said on Tuesday.
Supply of 52 per cent of these consumers from 3,665 villages in these two districts has been restored while efforts are on on a war footing to restore electricity in the rest of the areas, it said.
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said 13,172 staffers are working tirelessly to restore the supply of the remaining consumers, the statement said.
A total of 13,389 citizens from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts were shifted to safer places, it said.
In Raigad district, 8,383 people were evacuated to safer places, as per the Maharashtra disaster management department.
Ratnagiri and Palghar districts saw the shifting of 4,563 and 200 people, respectively. In Sindhudurg and Thane, 190 and 53 persons were shifted, respectively.
The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The cyclonic storm lashed Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region on Monday with heavy rains and high-speed winds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai man provides food to 200 home isolated COVID patients
Resurgent Mumbai Indians favourites against SunRisers Hyderabad
Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai: BMC
Daily COVID-19 tests must be raised to 40,000 in Mumbai:Chahal
Registration of housing properties in Mumbai falls 42 pc to 10,136 units in Apr: Knight Frank