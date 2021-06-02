Fire at a Tehran refinery; no reports of casualties

A huge fire broke out at a refinery in the southern part of the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, saying there were so far no reports of casualties.

"The fire has started at the liquefied gas line of Tehran's Tondguyan refinery," a local official told state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)