Nearly 32,000 people affected so far in Assam in first wave of flood: Report

Nearly 32,000 people have been affected across two districts of Assam in the first wave of flood so far, an official bulletin said on Monday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 31,970 people were impacted in Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst-affected district with 31,959 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, no river in Assam is flowing above the danger mark as of now.

At present, 22 villages are submerged and 413.3- hectare crop area has been damaged across three districts in Assam, ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa and Biswanath districts, it said.

Massive erosions have also taken place in several locations of Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon and Nalbari.

''Urban flooding'' was seen in Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Nalbari districts, the bulletin added.

