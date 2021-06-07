Left Menu

Nearly 32,000 people affected so far in Assam in first wave of flood: Report

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:35 IST
Nearly 32,000 people affected so far in Assam in first wave of flood: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 32,000 people have been affected across two districts of Assam in the first wave of flood so far, an official bulletin said on Monday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 31,970 people were impacted in Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst-affected district with 31,959 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, no river in Assam is flowing above the danger mark as of now.

At present, 22 villages are submerged and 413.3- hectare crop area has been damaged across three districts in Assam, ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa and Biswanath districts, it said.

Massive erosions have also taken place in several locations of Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon and Nalbari.

''Urban flooding'' was seen in Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Nalbari districts, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021