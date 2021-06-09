Jammu: 4 parked vehicles damaged after road caves-in

At least four parked private cars and a two-wheeler were damaged on Wednesday after the recently constructed roadside caved-in along the Circular road here, officials said. The pavement along the road, which connects Panjtirthi with Gujjar Nagar, collapsed near Baba Lal Ji temple, officials said. They said the vehicles fell over 100 feet from the road, triggering protest by the local residents who demanded an inquiry into the incident as the retaining wall along with the pavement was re-constructed recently after a similar incident in August last year. A police party rushed to the scene to regulate traffic, the officials said.

