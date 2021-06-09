Left Menu

Jammu: 4 parked vehicles damaged after road caves-in

At least four parked private cars and a two-wheeler were damaged on Wednesday after the recently constructed roadside caved-in along the Circular road here, officials said. The pavement along the road, which connects Panjtirthi with Gujjar Nagar, collapsed near Baba Lal Ji temple, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:19 IST
Jammu: 4 parked vehicles damaged after road caves-in
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four parked private cars and a two-wheeler were damaged on Wednesday after the recently constructed roadside caved-in along the Circular road here, officials said. The pavement along the road, which connects Panjtirthi with Gujjar Nagar, collapsed near Baba Lal Ji temple, officials said. They said the vehicles fell over 100 feet from the road, triggering protest by the local residents who demanded an inquiry into the incident as the retaining wall along with the pavement was re-constructed recently after a similar incident in August last year. A police party rushed to the scene to regulate traffic, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021