Chandrababu Naidu Pays Respects to Late TDP Leader Saibaba

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to the late veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba on Sunday. Saibaba passed away recently, leaving a significant impact on the party and his constituency.

After returning from a private holiday abroad, Naidu went directly to Saibaba's residence to offer floral tributes to the late leader, who served as the TDP president for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

While consoling the grieving family, Naidu expressed his deep association with Saibaba and assured that the TDP would continue to support them during this challenging time.

