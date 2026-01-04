Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Pays Respects to Late TDP Leader Saibaba

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba's residence to pay respects after his passing. Upon returning from a holiday, Naidu offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family, highlighting Saibaba's role as TDP president for Secunderabad Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to the late veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba on Sunday. Saibaba passed away recently, leaving a significant impact on the party and his constituency.

After returning from a private holiday abroad, Naidu went directly to Saibaba's residence to offer floral tributes to the late leader, who served as the TDP president for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

While consoling the grieving family, Naidu expressed his deep association with Saibaba and assured that the TDP would continue to support them during this challenging time.

