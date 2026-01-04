Chandrababu Naidu Pays Respects to Late TDP Leader Saibaba
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba's residence to pay respects after his passing. Upon returning from a holiday, Naidu offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family, highlighting Saibaba's role as TDP president for Secunderabad Lok Sabha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to the late veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba on Sunday. Saibaba passed away recently, leaving a significant impact on the party and his constituency.
After returning from a private holiday abroad, Naidu went directly to Saibaba's residence to offer floral tributes to the late leader, who served as the TDP president for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
While consoling the grieving family, Naidu expressed his deep association with Saibaba and assured that the TDP would continue to support them during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity and Harmony: Omar Abdullah's Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh
A Living Tribute: Congo's Statue-like Superfan Steals the Spotlight at AFCON
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims
Tribute to Dravidian Champion L Ganesan: A Legacy in Tamil Politics
Vikas Khanna's 'Imaginary Rain': A Cinematic Tribute to Indian Culinary Traditions