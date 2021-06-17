Mumbai: One killed in wall collapse incident

A 35-year-old man died on Thursday evening in suburban Mulund after the compound wall of a house collapsed and he was trapped underneath, said a civic official.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Wayde Chawl in Kalpadevi Pada on LBS Road, he said. Dilip Verma, the victim, was trapped under the wall's debris, a fire brigade official said.

Advertisement

He was rescued and taken to civic-run Agarwal hospital in Mulund, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)