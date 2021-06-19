Left Menu

Several places in Rajasthan get rainfall as monsoon advances further

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:58 IST
Several areas in Rajasthan saw rainfall on Saturday as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state, the meteorological department here said.

The southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur, an official of the department said.

In the eastern part of the state, Danpur received 84 mm downpour, Peepalkhunt 81 mm, Deogarh 76 mm and Dhariyawad 63 mm.

Light to moderate showers were recorded at many places in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, the weather office said.

In Jaipur, it was a cloudy day that brought some respite from the prevailing heat.

The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday and it is expected to advance further in the coming days.

The state has received 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 18 days which is higher than the average of 20 mm for this time of the year.

