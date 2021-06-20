Low intensity earthquake in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:02 IST
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck Delhi around noon on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The epicenter of the quake was the Punjabi Bagh area, at a depth of 7 kilometers, it said.
