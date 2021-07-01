Sambalpuri handloom cooperative opens mega showroom in

The Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society Ltd has opened its first mega showroom near its head office in Odisha's Bargarh town and is aiming at Rs 5-7 crore annual turnover from the outlet, an official said on Thursday.

The objective of opening the showroom is to offer new designs to its customers and provide work regularly to the weavers associated with the cooperative, its marketing officer Hemanta Mishra said.

''We have set a target to achieve around Rs 5-7 crore business from the mega showroom annually,'' he said.

The outlet was inaugurated by Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian on Wednesday in the presence of Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya.

Bargarh District Collector Jyoti Pradhan and Sambalpuri Bastralaya Managing Director Sisir Kumar Bag were also present at the function.

Spread over 2,800 sq.ft area, the showroom is located at Gobindpali road and was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore, of which Rs 1.33 crore was provided by the state government under the Promotion of Handloom Industries scheme, the official said.

''The showroom will have all the latest handloom designs from sarees to readymade garments,'' he said, adding that products of the Sambalpuri Bastralaya will also be available on our website for online shopping.

Currently, 5,913 weavers are associated with the cooperative and 2,950 of them are working with the organisation regularly.

With the inauguration of the mega showroom, the number of outlets of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society increased to 42.

