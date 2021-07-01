Left Menu

Erdogan defends Turkey's withdrawal from violence against women treaty

Turkey's withdrawal on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women is not a step backwards, President Tayyip Erdogan said, defending a move which has drawn condemnation from many Turks and Western allies. The move only took effect on Thursday, with thousands set to protest it across Turkey later in the day.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:22 IST
Erdogan defends Turkey's withdrawal from violence against women treaty
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkey's withdrawal on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women is not a step backward, President Tayyip Erdogan said, defending a move that has drawn condemnation from many Turks and Western allies. "Some circles are trying to portray our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention as a step backward in our battle with violence against women," he told an action plan meeting in Ankara.

"Our battle did not start with the Istanbul Convention and it will not end with our withdrawal from the treaty," he said of the pact that was first forged and signed in Turkey's largest city in 2011. Erdogan announced in March the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention. The move only took effect on Thursday, with thousands set to protest it across Turkey later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021