PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:08 IST
Heatwave drives Delhi's peak power demand to new high of 7,026 MW
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital's peak power demand crossed 7,000 MW on Thursday afternoon, the highest in this season so far, as the city sizzled under heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature soaring up to 43.1 degrees Celsius. According to the real-time data of the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre, the peak power demand reached 7,026 MW at 3.30 pm.

The season's previous peak of 6,921 MW was recorded just a day earlier on Wednesday.

This year, Delhi's peak power demand has already crossed last year's peak of 6,314 MW on June 30, 29, 28, 24, 23, discom officials said.

The BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2,933 MW and 1,598 in their areas, respectively, said a BSES spokesperson.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) successfully met the peak power demand of 2,039 MW on Wednesday afternoon, the highest for it in this season, without any network constraint and power outage, according to a TPDDL spokesperson. Because of the Covid-induced curbs and the weather, Delhi's peak power demand this year is expected to be in the range of 7000 MW to 7400 MW. Initially, the estimates were around 7,900 MW, officials said.

There is no chance of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7 and after that, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till the middle of this month, the India Meteorological Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

