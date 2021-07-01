Left Menu

Tropical storm Elsa strengthens as it moves toward Windward Islands- NHC

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:38 IST
Tropical storm Elsa strengthens as it moves toward Windward Islands- NHC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tropical storm Elsa has strengthened a little as it races toward the Windward Islands, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Elsa, located about 680 miles (1095 km) east-southeast of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h), could pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday, the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021