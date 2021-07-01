Left Menu

German finance minister Scholz says OECD tax agreement marks 'colossal progress'

He said the goal was to ensure that finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies endorse the plan when they meet in Venice July 9-10, following a similar move by the Group of Seven advanced economies in London last month. "This is the biggest progress in international taxation we have had since 10, 20, 30 years," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:52 IST
German finance minister Scholz says OECD tax agreement marks 'colossal progress'
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Thursday said an agreement by 130 countries backing a global corporate minimum tax marked the biggest breakthrough in global taxation in decades.

"The race to the bottom in competition is over," Scholz told reporters during a visit to Washington shortly after the agreement was reached in talks led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. He said details still needed to be worked out, but the agreement marked "colossal progress" and would allow countries to increase investment in infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change.

Scholz said the 130 countries represented 90% of global gross domestic output and reflected huge efforts by Germany and other countries to ensure fair taxation of big technology corporations like Amazon. He said the goal was to ensure that finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies endorse the plan when they meet in Venice July 9-10, following a similar move by the Group of Seven advanced economies in London last month.

"This is the biggest progress in international taxation we have had since 10, 20, 30 years," he said. "It's a really big breakthrough, and it will change everything." Scholz said the agreement would help countries ensure they have more funding to pay for "important priorities" such as infrastructure, climate change and social spending needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021