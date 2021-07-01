Left Menu

Three die while cleaning sewer in Silvassa

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer line in Silvassa town of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in Ahir Falia area around 12.45 pm, said sub-divisional magistrate T R Sharma.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh, Ishwar and Dharmik, he said.

While Rajesh and Ishwar were natives of Dahod district, Dharmik belonged to Amreli district of Gujarat. They had been hired by a private agency to clear clogged sewer lines, said another official.

According to eyewitnesses, Rajesh entered the sewer first and immediately fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases inside. Ishwar and Dharmik went in to rescue him, but they too collapsed. All three died on the spot.

The bodies were pulled out by the fire brigade and police personnel after an hour-long operation, said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

