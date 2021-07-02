Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 11:24 IST
Goyal reviews critical infrastructure projects
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reviewed 59 issues in 20 critical infrastructure projects, with anticipated investment value of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh crore, an official statement said on Friday.

The minister issued directions and timelines to ensure expeditious resolution of pending issues for timely commissioning of projects, it said.

Among the projects that were reviewed include dedicated freight corridors along eastern and western routes, and Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), it said.

The minister also emphasized the importance of regular multi-level monitoring of infrastructure projects that are critical to the economic growth and employment generation in the country, the statement added.

''The minister reviewed 59 issues in 20 critical infrastructure projects with anticipated investment value of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh crore,'' it said.

Senior officials of key central ministries including Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Road Transport and Highways, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was held on June 29.

AKIC traverses through seven states and would facilitate development of industrial manufacturing in the region of eastern dedicated freight corridor.

