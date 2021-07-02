2020 was undoubtedly the year of Covid-19 but in the same year, it is also the year of China's eradication of absolute poverty in rural areas. And the key to this has been China's formula to focus on a collective effort where the urban and rural areas work together to achieve shared prosperity.

But could rural areas fall back into poverty? Do people still need to be supported from here and onwards? And how do you prevent people from falling back into poverty? China's answer is 'rural revitalization'. China Matters reveals the effort of a Chinese village in preventing falling back into poverty.

Advertisement

A year on, in 2021, as part of this strategy, rural areas like Sanjianxi village in Shandong province's capital of Jinan, are kicking on and not looking back. Sanjianxi is now looking to tap into its own resources to further develop. It is aiming to become self-reliant by developing its own local tourism sites, creating its own industrial business zone, and putting together sustainable agriculture that's greener.

But how do you bring all these aspects together to make it work? And how do these benefit the village? British host Josh Arslan from China Matters goes to find out. He speaks to one lady who is behind Sanjianxi's transformation as well as the lives of many in the village. And more importantly, Josh asks if this is a 'pilot project' whereby if successful, which can be replicated across other rural areas in China? And whether it could go as long as in narrowing the country's longstanding rural-urban gap to bring up the living standards of rural residents to the level of their urban counterparts? YouTube link: https://youtu.be/Lh-Ikbaw0w8 Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lh-Ikbaw0w8 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)