Left Menu

Scattered rain in Delhi brings relief from heatwave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:12 IST
Scattered rain in Delhi brings relief from heatwave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reeling under heatwave for the past three days, the national capital got much-needed relief after some parts of the city received rainfall on Friday.

The meteorological department predicted rain and thunderstorm in the evening.

The maximum temperature for the city has been above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark, with 43.1 degrees Celsius being recorded on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012. The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there is ''no chance'' of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The national capital on Friday evening experienced the sudden change in weather as high velocity winds swept the city, with some areas experiencing rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021