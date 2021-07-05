Left Menu

DLSAs recommend release of 34 undertrial prisoners from jails in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-07-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 09:48 IST
  • India

District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) under the purview of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) have recommended the release of 34 undertrial prisoners from jails across the state.

The recommendations were made following the conduct of the DLSAs 2nd quarterly meeting of the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) in their respective districts for April-June quarter, stated a release issued by NSLSA.

The district wise recommendations of DLSAs for the release of undertrial prisoners are Dimapur14, Tuensang7, Longleng7, Mon5 and Kiphire1.

The different UTRC meetings held from June 9 till July 3 also recommended setting up separate COVID Care Centre for UTPs with proper security in different jails to lodge asymptomatic undertrial prisoners and convicts.

