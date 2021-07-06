Science News Roundup: Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed
Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"
The grandfather of an Indian-American astronaut said he was "overwhelmed with joy" as she prepares to become only the second Indian-born woman to visit space. Sirisha Bandla, 33, who was born in Guntur district of India's southern Andhra Pradesh state, will be a part of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic's test flight on July 11 that will travel beyond the edge of the earth's atmosphere.
