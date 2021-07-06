Left Menu

Rs 1 cr worth temple land retrieved after demolishing restaurant

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:55 IST
Temple land worth Rs one crore belonging to the Bala Dandayudhapani temple here was retrieved by HR and CE officials after demolishing a restaurant illegally constructed in the area, officials said Armed with a Court order, the officials, along with a posse of police, demolished the restaurant on Sukrawaarpet, neat Gandhipark.

Meanwhile, a few activists of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam (TMMK) staged a demonstration in Sundarapuram as the Corporation brought down a clinic run by it for the last 12 years.

A large of number of police were requisitioned, as the activists squatted in the middle of the road protesting the act.

The clinic was said to be constructed on encroached land, police said.

However, police dispersed the agitators, easing the tension prevailed n the area for some time, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

