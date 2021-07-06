Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 42.6 deg C

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Gurugram sizzling at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, where the maximum temperature was five notches above normal, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Advertisement

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while Ludhiana's high settled at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)