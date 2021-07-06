Left Menu

Maha: 40 malnutrition deaths in Palghar in April-May

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:22 IST
Maha: 40 malnutrition deaths in Palghar in April-May
  • Country:
  • India

Forty tribal children have died of malnutrition in Palghar district in April and May, an official said on Tuesday.

A Zilla Parishad release said the total number of deaths of children from malnutrition stood at 296 for the financial year 2020-21.

However, the official said concerted efforts to curb such deaths had resulted in malnutrition dropping by 34 per cent in the severe acute malnutrition category, also called SAM, and 24 per cent in MAM or moderate acute malnutrition category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021