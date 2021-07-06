Three killed in lightning strike in Nagpur district
Three persons were killed in a lightning strike at Chorkhumari village in Ramtek tehsil of Nagpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Dilip Mangal Lanjewar 45, Yogesh Ashok Kokan 30 and Madhukar Saoji Pandharam 65.They took shelter in a hut when it began to rain while they were plowing a field with tractors around 5 pm. Lightning struck the hut, killing them, police said.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:15 IST
