Left Menu

Three killed in lightning strike in Nagpur district

Three persons were killed in a lightning strike at Chorkhumari village in Ramtek tehsil of Nagpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Dilip Mangal Lanjewar 45, Yogesh Ashok Kokan 30 and Madhukar Saoji Pandharam 65.They took shelter in a hut when it began to rain while they were plowing a field with tractors around 5 pm. Lightning struck the hut, killing them, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:15 IST
Three killed in lightning strike in Nagpur district
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed in a lightning strike at Chorkhumari village in Ramtek tehsil of Nagpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Dilip Mangal Lanjewar (45), Yogesh Ashok Kokan (30) and Madhukar Saoji Pandharam (65).

They took shelter in a hut when it began to rain while they were plowing a field with tractors around 5 pm. Lightning struck the hut, killing them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021