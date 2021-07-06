Three killed in lightning strike in Nagpur district

Three persons were killed in a lightning strike at Chorkhumari village in Ramtek tehsil of Nagpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Dilip Mangal Lanjewar (45), Yogesh Ashok Kokan (30) and Madhukar Saoji Pandharam (65).

They took shelter in a hut when it began to rain while they were plowing a field with tractors around 5 pm. Lightning struck the hut, killing them, police said.

