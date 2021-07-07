Left Menu

No reports of injuries, structural damage from Erbil attack -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 03:14 IST
No reports of injuries, structural damage from Erbil attack -Pentagon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it was aware of reports about a drone attack in Erbil, Iraq, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, injuries or casualties.

Pentagon spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty did not provide more details.

