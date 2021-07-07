Heat wave conditions in Delhi, other parts of north India

Parts of north India, including Delhi, reeled under heat wave conditions on Wednesday with Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sizzling at 45.5 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded the third ''heat wave'' day in the month of July, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory rising to 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had reeled under a heat wave on July 1 (43.1 degrees Celsius) and July 2 (41.3 degrees Celsius) too.

A severe heat wave scorched areas such as Lodhi Road (42.6 degrees Celsius), Pusa (43.7 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (43.6 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (43.3 degrees Celsius) and Najafgarh (44.1 degrees Celsius), where the recorded maximum temperatures were at least seven notches above normal.

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places of the city on Thursday too.

For the plains, a ''heat wave'' is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A ''severe'' heat wave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The IMD had earlier said the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in 15 years.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the country by June 29.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Sriganganagar recording the highest day temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a heat wave warning in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours.

Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, Churu 42.5 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 42.3 degrees Celsius, Alwar 42.2 degrees Celsius, Pali 41.7 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 41.4 degrees Celsius and Nagaur 41.3 degrees Celsius.

However, from July 10, the temperatures are expected to drop by three-four notches due to monsoon.

On July 10-11, heavy rain in the districts of Udaipur, Kota divisions is likely. Monsoon will touch Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of Bikaner division between July 11 and 13. During July 11 to 15, there is a possibility of rain at most places. Monsoon is also likely to arrive in the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12-13, according to the MeT department.

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Gurugram sizzling at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, which recorded a maximum temperature that was seven notches above normal, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

Rohtak's maximum settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Ambala recorded a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while Karnal's maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, also five notches above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while Ludhiana's high settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts.

''The state is witnessing flood due to the unprecedented heavy downpour before the scheduled time of monsoon,'' he said.

