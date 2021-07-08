Left Menu

Migratory waterbirds throng Odisha's Bhitarkanika for annual breeding season

With the onset of monsoon, thousands of migratory waterbirds from across the country have made the marshy wetlands of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district their temporary home for the annual nesting and breeding season, a senior forest official said on Thursday.The arrival of the local migratory birds has reestablished Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of Odisha, Rajnagar Mangrove Wildlife Forest Division DFO Jagyandatt Pati said.With the commencement of the rainy season, local migratory species have arrived in batches at the Bagagahan heronry for seasonal nesting.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:03 IST
Migratory waterbirds throng Odisha's Bhitarkanika for annual breeding season
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of monsoon, thousands of migratory waterbirds from across the country have made the marshy wetlands of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district their temporary home for the annual nesting and breeding season, a senior forest official said on Thursday.

The arrival of the local migratory birds has reestablished Bhitarkanika as one of the prominent heronries of Odisha, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division DFO Jagyandatt Pati said.

''With the commencement of the rainy season, local migratory species have arrived in batches at the Bagagahan heronry for seasonal nesting. They have built nests and laid eggs atop the mangrove trees. Their sojourn would last for at least three months from now, after which they would start their homeward journey,'' he said.

There has been a sizable congregation of these monsoon birds this year. They are still arriving in batches. The headcount of these winged species will be conducted next month. Last year, 97,866 birds were counted nesting at the national park, Pati said.

There is ample food for the birds as the place, crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs, is free of human interference, the DFO said.

The absence of human interference, ideal climatic conditions, cool breeze and the river system have all emerged to the liking of these winged species, he said.

Noted ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had made a chance discovery of Bhitarkanika birds' habitat while on a casual visit to the national park in 1981.

Over a dozen species of birds congregate at the heronries in the park every year. Some of these species are Open Bill Stork, Little Cormorant, Intermediary Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Night Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021