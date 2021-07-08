Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav assumes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Shri Yadav before assuming charge has planted a tree sapling at the premises of the Environment Ministry in New Delhi today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:23 IST

Shri Yadav said he would make all efforts to deliver on the responsibilities given to him by the Prime Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Shri Bhupender Yadav has today assumed his charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Speaking with the media on the occasion, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to work for the Government. Shri Yadav said he would make all efforts to deliver on the responsibilities given to him by the Prime Minister.

Shri Yadav before assuming charge has planted a tree sapling at the premises of the Environment Ministry in New Delhi today.

The Minister was welcomed by Shri Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Secretary EF&CC along with other senior officials of the Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

