Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquariums remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.Its never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins, spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death. The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.
- Country:
- Philippines
Seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium , officials announced Thursday.
Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but the Tampa facility's veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause, according to a news release. The Florida Aquarium's remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.
“It's never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins,” spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release. “The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death.'' The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Tampa
- The Florida Aquarium
- African
- Dale Wolbrink
ALSO READ
Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida
Florida condo building partially collapses, killing at least one person
Florida condo building partially collapses, killing at least one person
Collapsed Florida building drew global visitors, residents
Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials