Left Menu

Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquariums remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.Its never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins, spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death. The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 09-07-2021 04:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 04:33 IST
Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium , officials announced Thursday.

Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but the Tampa facility's veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause, according to a news release. The Florida Aquarium's remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.

“It's never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins,” spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release. “The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death.'' The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021