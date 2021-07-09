Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM urges officials to speed up work on Kedarnath-Badrinath temples

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:53 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to quickly prepare a DPR for the beautification of Badrinath temple premises on the lines of Kedarnath including development of a riverfront, a lakefront and an arrival plaza there.

Dhami, who reviewed the progress of the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarnath and the progress of the development masterplan on Badrinath, said a dedicated division should be created in the state PWD to impart momentum to the construction works going on at Kedarnath and preparation of a DPR for the works to be taken up at Badrinath.

He asked officials to ensure the construction works at both the Himalayan temples are done in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Chief Minister said he will soon visit Kedarnath for an on-the-spot inspection of the reconstruction projects.

Funds worth Rs 170 crore are available at present for the projects at Kedarnath including construction of a command and control room, queue management system shelter, hospital building, reconstruction of the Sangam ghat and a samadhi sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya that was demolished during the Kedarnath floods in 2013.

While the master plan for Badrinath is ready, a DPR on projects to be undertaken there is under preparation, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board CEO Dilip Jawalkar said adding funds worth Rs 250 crore are available for the works in Badrinath.

