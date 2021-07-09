Hot, humid conditions prevail in Delhi, maximum temp 38.2 deg C

Humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday as it recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The city experienced its fourth 'heat wave day' this month on Thursday with the mercury soaring to 41.8 degrees Celsius. It reeled under heat wave on July 1 (43.1 degrees Celsius), July 2 (41.3 degrees Celsius) and July 7 (42.6 degrees Celsius) also. The city recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday as the humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 49 per cent.

Palam observatory recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius while the one in Lodhi Road saw a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

In neighbouring Gurgaon, the maximum temperature was recorded at of 39.7 degrees Celsius while Noida registered a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

