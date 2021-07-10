PWD to monitor areas prone to waterlogging in real time

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) will for the first time conduct real-time round-the-clock monitoring of areas that are “critically prone” to waterlogging during the monsoon season, officials said on Saturday.

The work of installation of high speed internet CCTV cameras is in progress, and a control room is being set up on the 12th floor of the PWD headquarters near ITO, they told PTI.

There are around 25 “critically vulnerable” points for waterlogging in the city, the officials added.

''Taking a cue from last year's unprecedented waterlogging at Minto bridge, we have now decided that we should bring all vulnerable points under our round-the-clock real-time surveillance. This is the first time that PWD will conduct real-time 24-hour monitoring of critical areas with the help of latest technology,'' a senior PWD official said.

''The aim is to avoid last year's waterlogging crisis situation where a man had also died,'' he added.

Last year, there was extensive waterlogging in many parts of the city during the monsoon season. A 56-year-old man drowned when his mini-truck was submerged under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi in July.

The officials added that the work of installation of CCTV cameras at about 15 vulnerable locations have been completed.

These include the Minto Road rail bridge underpass, Tilak bridge, Moolchand underpass, Pul Prahlad Pur on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass, Shakti Nagar underpass, Punjabi Bagh underpass and the Badli underpass.

''The live feed from the CCTV cameras will be sent to the control room in PWD headquarters where staff will be deployed in shifts to keep a close watch.

''This live feed will also be shared with field staff and senior officials such as executive engineers, superintendent engineers and chief engineers on their mobile phones for effective implementation,” another official said.

“Necessary directions such as blocking of traffic, deployment of extra field staff, oozing out water from the waterlogged area, deployment of extra pump sets and inspection of senior officials among others will be issued depending on the situation,” he added.

