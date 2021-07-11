Left Menu

3 of family die in sleep as house collapses after heavy rains

PTI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 11-07-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 16:23 IST
3 of family die in sleep as house collapses after heavy rains
Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old, were killed in a village here after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains early on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Sumgarh village of Kapkot, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar said.

The victims Govind Singh Panda, his wife Kashti Devi and their son Himanshu – residents of Delhi – were in the village, their native place, to attend a religious ceremony.

The rescue teams sent by the district administration were yet to reach the spot as the road leading to the village were also damaged due to the landslide, Kumar said.

The victims were asleep when the tragedy occurred, the SDM said.

