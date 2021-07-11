Left Menu

MP receives 11% below normal rainfall so far this monsoon

Madhya Pradesh has received 11 per cent below normal rainfall from June 1 to July 11 due to a break in the monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department IMD officials said on Sunday. Similarly, only six districts, including Bhopal and Indore, out of the total 31 in west MP have received more than normal rainfall, the data showed.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:50 IST
MP receives 11% below normal rainfall so far this monsoon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has received 11 percent below normal rainfall from June 1 to July 11 due to a break in the monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Sunday. Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its normal arrival date. By June 20, the state had received 94 percent more rainfall than the average, but the activity weakened from the last week of June, they said. "Panna district in east MP has received only 64 percent of the average rainfall, which is that region's lowest so far this season. The district has recorded 87.6 mm rainfall as against its average of 240. 4 mm," senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, GD Mishra, said.

Likewise, Morena district in west MP has recorded the lowest – 60 percent rainfall. It received 46.7 mm rainfall against its normal 115.7 mm rainfall, he added. According to the IMD data, only eight districts, including Singrauli and Chhindwara, out of the 20 districts in east MP, have received more than average rainfall. Similarly, only six districts, including Bhopal and Indore, out of the total 31 in west MP have received more than normal rainfall, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021