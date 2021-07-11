MP receives 11% below normal rainfall so far this monsoon

Madhya Pradesh has received 11 percent below normal rainfall from June 1 to July 11 due to a break in the monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Sunday. Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its normal arrival date. By June 20, the state had received 94 percent more rainfall than the average, but the activity weakened from the last week of June, they said. "Panna district in east MP has received only 64 percent of the average rainfall, which is that region's lowest so far this season. The district has recorded 87.6 mm rainfall as against its average of 240. 4 mm," senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, GD Mishra, said.

Likewise, Morena district in west MP has recorded the lowest – 60 percent rainfall. It received 46.7 mm rainfall against its normal 115.7 mm rainfall, he added. According to the IMD data, only eight districts, including Singrauli and Chhindwara, out of the 20 districts in east MP, have received more than average rainfall. Similarly, only six districts, including Bhopal and Indore, out of the total 31 in west MP have received more than normal rainfall, the data showed.

