Light to moderate rains occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Allahabad, Balrampur, Bahraich and Jhansi districts, it said. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places over eastern part of the state.

Fatehgarh was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 42.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather department predicted heavy rain at isolated places over western part of the state on July 12.

Rain or thundershowers are also likely at isolated places over the state on July 13 and July 14, it added.

