Left Menu

Light to moderate rains occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:04 IST
Light to moderate rains occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Allahabad, Balrampur, Bahraich and Jhansi districts, it said. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places over eastern part of the state.

Fatehgarh was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 42.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather department predicted heavy rain at isolated places over western part of the state on July 12.

Rain or thundershowers are also likely at isolated places over the state on July 13 and July 14, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021