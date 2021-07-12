Real-Estate Webinar on “Sustainable Future Living"

Nova Realtime Solutions LLP & Real Estate Study Circle, in association with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), is organising a Webinar on ''Sustainable Future Living'' on July 15, 2021 (Thursday) at 5 PM. For a sustainable future, it is very important that our living is in sync with these norms which can counter the effects of pandemic and climate change too.

The key discussion points would include: ● Sustainable lifestyles (living) to involve all stakeholders like individuals, societies, the environment, and socio-economic conditions.

● Supporting sustainable lifestyles important to achieve efficiency and sufficiency in the cost of living.

● A holistic view, involving societies to work towards Green Living as a collective responsibility ● Sustainable lifestyles – the bottlenecks faced in terms of costs and mindset. These and many such critical aspects of sustainable living are supported, elaborated and analysed by real-estate industry stalwarts during the webinar.

The distinguished panel includes Ashok Mohanani - Naredco Maharashtra President & Chairman, Ekta World Group, Mumbai, Ravi Aggarwal - Co Founder & Managing Director, Signature Global Group. Delhi, Prashant Sutaria - Principal Architect, PSA, and co-founder of CELPT- Centre of living and planning for tomorrow. Mumbai and Manish Chhaochharia - Principal Designer. H.V. Designs Pvt Ltd. Kolkata. Ritwik Mukherjee - renowned business journalist is the session moderator.

Speaking on the webinar, Ashok Mohanani, Naredco Maharashtra President & Chairman, Ekta World Group says, “Our lifestyles have undergone a tremendous transformation during the pandemic. It has put a question mark on sustainability of human lives. The answer rests with sustainable future living. To achieve this, I invite all stakeholders to take it as a collective responsibility, through this webinar.” Ravi Agarwal, Co-founder & MD, Signature Global Group says, “Beautiful landscapes, green energy and pollution-free environs along with affordability are some of the key-differentiators of sustainable living. We as developers, have an important role in delivering on these parameters.” Ajay Chaturvedi Co-Founder and CEO of Real Estate Study Circle, said, “We are happy to be part of this webinar, as it dwells on critical aspects of sustainable living. Besides, would present vistas which real estate will get to witness in the future.” Sunil Goenka, Founder, Nova Realtime Solutions LLP said, “The timing of the Webinar is quite critical when sustainability has become a focal point due to pandemic. This webinar will raise and discuss all pertinent issues on “Sustainable Future Living” by industry stalwarts.

NAREDCO is a prominent national level real-estate self-regulatory body under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India. NAREDCO Maharashtra stands for reforms in the real estate industry.

Nova Realtime Solutions LLP is a business consulting and communication advisory entity, servicing enterprises across categories to sustain growth and development.

Real Estate Study Circle is a platform that looks to sustain the growth of the real sector through knowledge and information.

To be streamed live on Nova Realtime Facebook & YouTube Page. 15th July, 2021. 5 pm onwards.

