Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 kms (7.45 miles), according to the EMSC.

