Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 06:19 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 kms (7.45 miles), according to the EMSC.

Also Read: Patna Hospital places order for nearly 3000 doses of Sputnik V,Director says Russian vaccine over 90 per cent effective

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021