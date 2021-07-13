Traffic personnel directed to focus on manning congestion during peak hours: Police

Noting that Delhi Traffic Police personnel prosecute offenders standing in a cluster far from a junction during peak hours, Special Commissioner Muktesh Chander has directed them to focus on manning traffic congestion at such stretches in the city, failing which they will be sent to police lines. According to a circular, it is being noticed that even during the busy peak hours and at the congested junction, Delhi Traffic Police personnel are not managing congestion but they are standing in clusters far away from the junction, prosecuting traffic offenders. ''This is totally unacceptable. During peak hours, our focus must be to regulate traffic and manage congestion by manning junctions. All senior officers must be in the field during peak times and wherever there is traffic congestion,'' it stated. This should be briefed down up to the constable level. Anyone violating this circular will be sent to police lines, the circular added. ITO, Kashmiri Gate, Peeragarhi Chowk, AIIMS, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Azadpur, Mukarba Chowk, Under Lodhi Road flyover, and Karol Bagh are among the traffic prone areas in the national capital. There are several areas in Delhi where the construction work is underway, due to which the traffic also gets affected. These areas include Ashram Chowk, near the south campus, near Pragati Maidan at Outer Ring Road. On Tuesday morning, traffic was affected in the city after rains lashed parts of the national capital. There was heavy traffic at Dhaula Kuan with one commuter complaining he was stuck for almost 90 minutes (and counting), Azadpur and at the Delhi Cantonment and Kalindi Kunj flyovers, among other places. Last month, the Delhi Police revised maximum speed limits because of traffic scenarios and the safety of road users.

The maximum speed limit set for private cars, taxis, and jeep users passing through stretches of national highways, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and Delhi airport road is 70/60 kmph. Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was 70 kmph, which has now been reduced to 60 mph, while on some roads, it remains to be at 50 kmph to bring uniformity on par with other categories of vehicles, they said.

The last revision of speed limits on the majority of roads and stretches was undertaken in 2011. Thereafter in 2017 and 2019, the maximum speed limit for few roads was further revised.

